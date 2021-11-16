© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Latino representation on Colorado campuses; renaming natural landmarks

Published November 16, 2021 at 2:53 PM MST
CU Denver.jpg
Jeffrey Beall
/
CC BY-SA 2.0
University of Colorado Denver -- Business School

An increasing population of people who identify as Hispanic or Latino in Colorado has led several of the state’s universities to become Hispanic-serving institutions. Antonio Farias, vice chancellor of diversity, equity and inclusion at CU Denver, and Chis Hilton, undergraduate at CU Denver and student representative to the University of Colorado Board of Regents, join us to discuss how this designation will expand opportunities for Hispanic and Latino students.

Dozens of natural landmarks throughout the U.S. highlight our nation's racist history. And while there are growing movements to give these offensive titles a new name, KUNC’s Robyn Vincent tells us why government action can often be slow.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy) and edited by Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny). Our production team includes Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. 

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

