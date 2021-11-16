Colorado Edition: Latino representation on Colorado campuses; renaming natural landmarks

An increasing population of people who identify as Hispanic or Latino in Colorado has led several of the state’s universities to become Hispanic-serving institutions. Antonio Farias , vice chancellor of diversity, equity and inclusion at CU Denver, and Chis Hilton , undergraduate at CU Denver and student representative to the University of Colorado Board of Regents, join us to discuss how this designation will expand opportunities for Hispanic and Latino students.

Dozens of natural landmarks throughout the U.S. highlight our nation's racist history. And while there are growing movements to give these offensive titles a new name, KUNC’s Robyn Vincent tells us why government action can often be slow.

