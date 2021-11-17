Colorado Edition: Not-so-endangered species; wildlife migration; depleting air quality

After decades on the endangered species list, the humpback chub, a fish native to the Colorado River, has been upgraded to “threatened” status. KUNC’s Alex Hager tells us more about the gradual recovery of the species and what this means for the Colorado River.

Back in September, Colorado state officials released the Big Game Migration and Wildlife Connectivity Policy Report, which proposes more migration routes for big game animals while preserving as much land a possible. Michelle Cowardin , wildlife movement coordinator for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, tells us why more migration routes are needed.

While many U.S. cities have seen success in lowering harmful levels of ozone, many Western cities recorded some of the worst air quality levels on the planet last year. Kaiser Health News’ environment reporter Jim Robbins helps explain why.

This episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman ( @kombuchacowboy) and edited by Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ). Our production team includes Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

