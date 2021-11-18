© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Indigenous artists explore representation and identity in new RiNo district murals

Published November 18, 2021 at 3:53 PM MST
1 of 2  — Danielle Seewalker mural
Danielle Seewalker's mural in Denver's RiNo Art District.
Danielle Seewalker
2 of 2  — JayCee Beyale and Gregg Deal mural
A mural wall shared by JayCee Beyale (left half) and Gregg Deal (right half) in Denver's RiNo Art District.
JayCee Beyale

Every month, the RiNo Mural Program in Denver’s River North Arts District pays local artists to create community installations. In celebration of Native American Heritage month, three Indigenous artists in Colorado have painted works exploring cultural representation and identity.

Colorado Edition spoke with the artists about their murals, and the connection between artistic expression and social change.

Danielle Seewalker is a Denver-based artist, and chair of Denver American Indian Commission. She is Húŋkpapȟa Lakȟóta and a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation in North Dakota.

Gregg Deal is an artist based in El Paso County and a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe.

JayCee Beyale is a Dineh artist and the co-curator and facilities manager at Dairy Arts Center in Boulder.

Indigenous PeopleNative AmericansArtist Interview
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day.
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio.
