Colorado Edition: Indigenous artists explore representation and identity in new RiNo district murals

Every month, the RiNo Mural Program in Denver’s River North Arts District pays local artists to create community installations. In celebration of Native American Heritage month, three Indigenous artists in Colorado have painted works exploring cultural representation and identity.

Colorado Edition spoke with the artists about their murals, and the connection between artistic expression and social change.

Danielle Seewalker is a Denver-based artist, and chair of Denver American Indian Commission. She is Húŋkpapȟa Lakȟóta and a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation in North Dakota.

Gregg Deal is an artist based in El Paso County and a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe.

JayCee Beyale is a Dineh artist and the co-curator and facilities manager at Dairy Arts Center in Boulder.