Colorado Edition: Clean water access in tribal homes; trees in dry seasons; Latino health care in the West; Colorado bird migration

Across the nation, almost half of tribal homes don’t have steady access to clean drinking water. The Colorado River basin is home to many of those, where families depend on bottled water, trucked in from faraway cities. Even in the few communities that are seeing improvements, the road to getting clean water is lined with hurdles. KUNC’s Alex Hager brought us the story.

Recent weather along the Front Range has been abnormally warm and dry, which can be tough on trees and other landscaping. Given that the forecast calls for more unseasonably warm temperatures in the coming days, many plant experts say it's a good idea to your water trees, shrubs and lawns. For tips on keeping trees healthy, we spoke with Natalie McNeil, an ISA board-certified master arborist and district manager with Davey Tree Expert Company in Fort Collins.

Latinos have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. They’re also more likely than non-Hispanic whites to have diabetes, which puts them at even greater risk. But pandemic-related disruptions are making it harder than ever to access health care in states like Colorado and Nevada. Bert Johnson of the Mountain West News Bureau gave us an update.

Most migratory bird species we can see traveling across Colorado are well past peak migration for the year and have already settled into their winter homes. But, as chilly as that night air might be, a surprising number of species make their journeys late into the year. We listen back to a conversation with Colorado State University assistant professor Kyle Horton about bird movement across the state.

