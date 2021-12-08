© 2021
Experts say watering your trees can help them survive Colorado's dry winter

Published December 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM MST
A maple tree on the Front Range.jpg
Erin O'Toole
/
KUNC
A maple tree ahead of a dry winter, December 2021

Recent weather along the Front Range has been abnormally warm and dry. Dry air and lack of moisture from snowfall can be hard on trees and other landscaping. With little snow in the forecast for the coming days, and a La Niña weather pattern ahead, many plant experts recommend watering to protect lawns, shrubs and trees.

For advice on how supplemental watering can help trees survive a dry Colorado winter, we spoke with Natalie McNeill, an ISA board-certified master arborist and district manager with Davey Tree Expert Company in Fort Collins.

