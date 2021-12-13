A look at Colorado's effort to make COVID vaccines more accessible, one year later

The first COVID-19 vaccines became available to Coloradans one year ago, on Dec. 14, 2020. The rollout initially focused on those who were most at-risk, like older adults and healthcare workers, and gradually expanded over the next few months to phase in more people.

But even with the vaccine broadly available, not everyone wanted to get it, nor was it easily accessible to all. Barriers to access, as well as a lack of trust in the vaccine, were noted among some communities of color. To build access and trust and to help dispel misinformation, a group of medical leaders created the Colorado Vaccine Equity Task Force.

For more on what the group has accomplished over the course of the year, we spoke with one of its members, Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Centura Health.