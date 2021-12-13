Colorado Edition: Anniversary of COVID-19 vaccine availability; vaccine equity across the state

The COVID-19 vaccine first became available in Colorado nearly one year ago, on Dec. 14, 2020. In the year since, millions of Coloradans have gotten vaccinated. But despite that progress, the virus and its variants are still spreading. For an update on how things have changed in the last year — and how they haven’t — we spoke to Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

And while the vaccine rollout initially focused on those who were most at-risk, such as older adults and healthcare workers, eligibility gradually expanded to phase in more people. Even when the vaccine was broadly available, though, not everyone chose to get it — nor was it easily accessible to all. Both access and a lack of trust in the vaccine were noted among some communities of color. To build trust and to help dispel misinformation, a group of medical leaders created the Colorado Vaccine Equity Task Force. As we approach a year after the first dose, we spoke with Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, a member of the task force and the chief diversity and inclusion officer at Centura Health.

