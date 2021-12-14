Changing the course of the coronavirus pandemic, one vaccine at a time

This Tuesday marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccines became available in Colorado. A lot has changed in that year; many Coloradans were able to get back out and enjoy activities that had been shut down by the pandemic. But despite the progress made, the virus and its variants are still spreading in the state, and case numbers and hospitalizations remain at high levels.

For perspective from a public health expert who was on the frontline of both the pandemic and the vaccine rollout in Northern Colorado, we spoke with Dr. Mark Wallace, chief clinical officer for Sunrise Community Health and a member of the Banner Health board of directors.