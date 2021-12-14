Colorado Edition: A new congressional district; one year of the COVID-19 vaccine; preparing Coloradans for STEM jobs

For the first time in 20 years, Colorado is getting a new seat in Congress. Population data from the 2020 census led to the addition, but it will be a year before voters elect who they want to represent the new 8th Congressional District. The buzz is building, and as KUNC’s Scott Franz reports, some are already predicting this seat could dramatically change public policy in Colorado and the nation.

Tuesday marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccines became available in Colorado. A lot has changed in that year, but despite the progress made, the virus and its variants are still spreading, and case numbers and hospitalizations remain at high levels. We spoke with Dr. Mark Wallace, a public health expert who was there from the start, on the front line of the pandemic and vaccine rollout. He currently serves as chief clinical officer for Sunrise Community Health, executive officer for the North Colorado Health Alliance, and member of the Banner Health Board of Directors.

Science, technology, engineering and math jobs are booming in Colorado. Last year, the state had the fourth-highest concentration of STEM workers in the country. To help prepare more homegrown talent, including women and people of color, the state is increasing access to bachelor’s degrees in engineering. KUNC’s Stephanie Daniel has that story.

