Low college degree attainment for Hispanic men in Colorado can impact their future, and the state’s economic prosperity
Colorado has one of the most highly educated populations in the country, with a 61% post-high school attainment rate. State officials have set a goal for themselves to get that number up to 66%.
Though the majority of students who graduate from Colorado high schools attend college — about 56% — that number looks a lot different for one group in particular: Hispanic men. Fewer than half go to college, a rate that’s lower than that of Black men and women, white men and women, and Hispanic women.
And of the Hispanic men who attend one of Colorado’s public four-year universities, just 41% make it to the finish line. Only a quarter of Hispanic Coloradans have a college credential.
We spoke with Chalkbeat Colorado reporter Jason Gonzales, who put these data points together in a reporting series that explores the impacts these disparities can have on students and their families, and how addressing these gaps is essential for the state to reach its goals.