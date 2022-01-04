Colorado Edition: Support for Marshall Fire survivors; Boulder Valley School District prepares for return to class after wildfire

To help Coloradans who have lost their homes and possessions in the Marshall Fire, Boulder County opened the Disaster Assistance Center this week. The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at the Boulder County Southeast Hub in Lafayette. People displaced by the fire can get help with immediate financial and food assistance, filing claims for lost property, connecting with mental health support, and more. Garry Sanfaçon is the disaster recovery manager for Boulder County. He joins us to talk about how things are going at the center, and what he is hearing from survivors.

Many students in the Boulder Valley School District are due to return from winter break tomorrow, less than a week after the start of the Marshall Fire. For some, schools can be a place to get support and to engage with a network of peers, friends and teachers. But others feel a return to class on Wednesday is too soon, weighing the pressures of academic performance against the realities of dealing with a disastrous event like a wildfire. To get a sense of where the district is in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, and how schools fit into the larger recovery picture, we’re joined by Boulder Valley School District superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson.

