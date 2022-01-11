Colorado Edition: Legislative session preview; farms and water use; urban and suburban wildfire vulnerability

Colorado’s legislative session kicks off Wednesday. Lawmakers are vowing to pursue an expansive agenda with a particular focus on alleviating some of the financial burdens from the coronavirus pandemic. KUNC’s Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz joins us to talk about what the next four months might look like.

In the Colorado River basin, agriculture accounts for about 80% of all the water used. As the river’s supply shrinks, and some farms start to make cutbacks, many are wondering if new technology can help them use less water. KUNC’s Alex Hager visited growers in one of the driest parts of the Southwest. He brings us their story.

In the aftermath of the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history, many experts contend that urban and suburban neighborhoods are vulnerable as the climate grows warmer. Jennifer Balch, a fire scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder, tells us why more highly populated communities are becoming increasingly susceptible to wildfire.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole and edited by Henry Zimmerman.

