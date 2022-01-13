Boulder County grapples with dual public health crises of wildfire and COVID surge

COVID-19 cases are spiking again across the state, driven predominantly by the highly transmissible omicron variant. The statewide positivity rate is currently at an all-time high of nearly 30%, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Hospitalizations are also high, although modeling suggests they could peak within the next week or two.

In Boulder County, where cases are at their highest level of any point in the pandemic, residents are also contending with the aftermath of the Marshall Fire. The fire destroyed more than a thousand homes and structures, and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Camille Rodriguez, executive director of Boulder County Public Health, joins Colorado Edition to talk about how the county is handling these issues at the same time.