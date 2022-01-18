Colorado Edition: Chemical weapon destruction milestone; podcast on living with disabilities; Greeley museum exhibit on voting

The U.S. has hit a milestone in its efforts to destroy stockpiles of chemical weapons, with 75% of them now gone. They’re kept at just two Army bases: one in Kentucky and the other one here in Pueblo, Colorado, where workers are striving to meet a deadline to eliminate them by 2023, under international treaty. But there’s a hurdle they have to overcome first. KUNC’s military and investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna joins us for an update.

After Mikelle Learned graduated as an Outstanding Senior from East High School in Denver, she began a career as a public speaker and advocate for people living with disabilities. She was diagnosed with significant cerebral palsy at a young age. Mikelle and her mother, Katherine Carol, are the masterminds behind the Shining Beautiful series, which has spawned a book, a blog and a podcast. We revisit our conversation with the two women.

The U.S. Senate is expected to debate two measures this week that proponents say would make it easier for Americans to vote, and would undo recent efforts by several states to impose restrictions. Versions of both measures have passed in the House, but they face steep opposition in the Senate and could prompt a change in the filibuster rules. A recent exhibit at the Greeley History Museum spotlights the importance of voting to create lasting change in society. The exhibit stems from the 2020 celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which officially granted women the vote — although in Colorado, women had fought for, and won, voting rights more than two decades earlier. We met up with Holly Berg, curator of exhibits for the museum, for a tour.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

