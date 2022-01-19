University of Northern Colorado aims to mitigate COVID spread by requiring booster shots, masks

COVID-19 cases remain high across the U.S. and in Colorado, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Although cases and hospitalizations are leveling off or declining in many places, experts are cautioning that the wave is not yet over. All this has been on the minds of college and university administrators as students headed back to class this month.

Blaine Nickeson is University of Northern Colorado's associate vice president for administration. He joins us to talk about COVID protocol at UNC, and how the spread is impacting the school.