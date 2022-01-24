Colorado Edition: Lessons in wildfire recovery from Oregon; prospective state bill to protect abortion access

In September 2020, the Almeda Fire decimated nearly 2,600 homes in southern Oregon and killed three people. Like Colorado’s Marshall Fire, it was the most destructive in state history, driven by unusually fast winds through the towns of Phoenix and Talent, which experienced the loss of nearly 2,400 homes. We speak with Phoenix, Oregon city manager Eric Swanson to hear how his city’s fire experience could inform recovery efforts in Louisville and Superior.

Extensive legal challenges are playing out over abortion access on a national level, and Colorado lawmakers may consider a bill this session that would help secure reproductive rights in the state. For more on the Reproductive Health Equity Act, and the state of abortion access in Colorado, we speak with Dusti Gurule, president and CEO of Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights.

