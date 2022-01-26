Colorado Edition: A conversation with Colorado author Deborah Winking

According to recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics, roughly 14% of public school students in the U.S. are labeled as having some type of disability, including learning disabilities, speech and language impairments, or autism.

Labels can serve as a way to ensure that a child with special needs gets the resources they need. But for Fort Collins author Deborah Winking, labels can also create expectations that limit a child’s development.

Early in her career as an educator, Winking taught children with autism at the New England Center for Autism.

“Through it all, I kind of saw how the emphasis on labeling, and the misuse of diagnostic testing, really got in the way of opportunities for my students,” she said.

In her new book, Capable: A Story of Triumph for Children the World has Judged as “Different,” Winking shares her own deeply personal story of raising a child with special needs.

Deborah Winking joins Colorado Edition to discuss the book and her work with other parents to help their children succeed, regardless of the challenges they face.

