North Weld County water tap moratorium puts Severance building projects in limbo

Published January 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST
Severance, Colorado.

New building permits are on hold in the fast-growing town of Severance, after the North Weld County Water District imposed a moratorium on new water taps. The district, which is the only provider of treated water for Severance, cited uncertainties over construction delays for a small pipeline project. The moratorium is also affecting other nearby communities in Northern Colorado, including Eaton.

We talk with Chris Wood, editor and publisher of BizWest, for a closer look at the impact of this freeze on residential and commercial construction.

KUNC's Colorado EditionHousingWaterWeld County
