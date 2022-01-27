North Weld County water tap moratorium puts Severance building projects in limbo

New building permits are on hold in the fast-growing town of Severance, after the North Weld County Water District imposed a moratorium on new water taps. The district, which is the only provider of treated water for Severance, cited uncertainties over construction delays for a small pipeline project. The moratorium is also affecting other nearby communities in Northern Colorado, including Eaton.

We talk with Chris Wood, editor and publisher of BizWest, for a closer look at the impact of this freeze on residential and commercial construction.