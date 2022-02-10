Colorado Edition: Legislative update; new tech for agriculture; history of Colorado lynchings; Jewish Film Festival preview

It’s almost been a month since state lawmakers kicked off their four-month legislative session. Hundreds of bills are now up for debate, and the outcome will affect everything from how the state responds to wildfires to marijuana policies at the workplace. KUNC’s state Capitol reporter Scott Franz joins us for an update.

In the Colorado River basin, agriculture accounts for about 80% of all the water used. As the river’s supply shrinks, some farms are taking mandatory cutbacks for the first time ever. That’s left many wondering if new technology can help them use less water. KUNC’s Alex Hager visited growers in one of the driest parts of the Southwest and has their story.

The Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization based in Montgomery, Alabama, works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality in the U.S. The EJI has launched a number of projects to expose the lasting impact of slavery, and to honor the lives of those killed by racist hate crimes. One of those efforts, the Community Remembrance Project, works with local communities to uncover the lost stories of lynchings, including in Colorado. Last year, we spoke about the history of those lynchings in our state with Jennifer Taylor, a senior attorney at the Equal Justice Initiative who works with some of those community organizations. We listen back to that conversation.

The 26th annual Denver Jewish Film Festival opens on Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 22. It takes place both in-person and online, with a schedule of 34 movies. For KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz, three films are of special interest. We get his thoughts.

