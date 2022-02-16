Colorado Edition: Fewer COVID safety measures in schools; chronic homelessness; Blair Caldwell African American Research Library

As local public health officials relax mask mandates across the state, many school districts are following suit. Many districts are also stopping COVID-19 contact-tracing policies. Last week, health officials said that schools could soon treat the virus as a routine disease, like flu or norovirus. Erica Meltzer is bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado. She has been following changing COVID-19 protocols in schools, and joins us for an update on the approaches Colorado districts are taking.

Millions in donations have poured in for the people who lost their homes in Colorado’s Marshall Fire. But not far from the ashes, advocates are looking for money to address a crisis of chronic homelessness. As KUNC's Robyn Vincent reports, this reflects our attitudes on the issue.

In 1999, Denver’s first African American mayor, Wellington Webb, and First Lady Wilma Webb proposed a library to preserve African American history in Colorado. Today, the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library is still achieving its goal. For Black History Month last year, Colorado Edition's Tess Novotny spoke with senior librarian Jameka Lewis about how she collects historical items and documents for the library.

