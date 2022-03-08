Veteran ski journalist Heather Hansman on social, environmental issues shaping the future of skiing

Many rural towns across the Mountain West are experiencing a moment of crisis — water scarcity and the threat of wildfire, as well as extreme income inequality and a shortage of workers, in part, because the cost of living is often incredibly high. All of this is impacting the world of skiing, from the collective culture skiers carry with them, to the snow they pursue.

Veteran ski journalist Heather Hansman examines these issues in her book, Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns, and the Future of Chasing Snow. We speak to Hansman about the life of those married to skiing, the economic challenges facing rural mountain ski towns, and how our changing climate could impact the future of skiing.