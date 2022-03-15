Colorado Edition: Mid-session update from state lawmakers; new music nonprofit launches in Colorado

State lawmakers are about halfway through the 2022 legislative session. And while lawmakers have been busy, with hundreds of bills introduced, they still have plenty of issues to tackle before the session adjourns in May. KUNC’s statehouse reporter Scott Franz joins us for an update.

Colorado has a thriving music scene with hundreds of musicians, music venues, and recording studios. A new music nonprofit has officially launched here, to help up-and-coming musicians by providing mentorship and financial support. Black Fret was started in Austin in 2013, opened a chapter in Seattle a few years later, and is now adding Colorado as its third chapter.

We talk with Dani Grant, the launch director for Black Fret Colorado and launch committee member Kyle James Hauser to learn more.

