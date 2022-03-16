New series highlights women leading regenerative ranching movement across the West

When you think about how meat is raised across the country, you may picture cramped feedlots on sprawling industrial livestock operations. It’s no secret that there are many issues with the American industrial meat system — from environmental impacts, to treatment of workers and the animals themselves. But across the West, women are reimagining the way we raise meat.

This is the premise of Ashley Ahearn’s new podcast, “Women’s Work,” from Boise State Public Radio. Ahearn is an independent audio producer and storyteller who lives in rural north-central Washington. She spent months visiting women ranchers who are changing the ways we manage land and livestock. She learned about their dreams and daily challenges — from keeping cattle safe from wolves, to establishing food sovereignty on Native reservations. She even visited a rancher in Colorado Springs who is using pigs to improve the health of the land.

Ahearn joins us to talk about her podcast series , and how these innovative cowgirls are leading the regenerative ranching movement across the West.

