New series highlights women leading regenerative ranching movement across the West

Published March 16, 2022 at 3:41 PM MDT
1 of 4  — Adrienne Larrew, co-owner of Corner Post Meats, at the Kiowa Creek Ranch. credit Ashley Ahearn.JPG
Adrienne Larrew, co-owner of Corner Post Meats, looks over her pigs at the Kiowa Creek Ranch. The ranch is owned by the Audubon Society and provides important habitat for birds native to this part of the Colorado Front Range.
Ashley Ahearn
2 of 4  — IMG_1719 Adrienne Larew credit Ashley Ahearn.jpg
Adrienne Larrew, co-owner of Corner Post Meats, at the Kiowa Creek Ranch. The ranch is owned by the Audubon Society and provides important habitat for birds native to this part of the Colorado Front Range, while also providing Larrew the opportunity to raise sustainable pork and other meats.
Ashley Ahearn
3 of 4  — IMG_1726 Adrienne striding credit Ashley Ahearn.JPG
Adrienne Larrew strides through a meadow where trees were thinned to reduce fire risk and provide more diverse habitat for birds.
Ashley Ahearn
4 of 4  — IMG_1804 Adrienne and her pigs credit Ashley Ahearn.JPG
Adrienne Larrew and her pigs at Kiowa Creek Ranch. The ranch is owned by the Audubon Society, which leases it to Corner Post Meats.
Ashley Ahearn

When you think about how meat is raised across the country, you may picture cramped feedlots on sprawling industrial livestock operations. It’s no secret that there are many issues with the American industrial meat system — from environmental impacts, to treatment of workers and the animals themselves. But across the West, women are reimagining the way we raise meat.

This is the premise of Ashley Ahearn’s new podcast, “Women’s Work,” from Boise State Public Radio. Ahearn is an independent audio producer and storyteller who lives in rural north-central Washington. She spent months visiting women ranchers who are changing the ways we manage land and livestock. She learned about their dreams and daily challenges — from keeping cattle safe from wolves, to establishing food sovereignty on Native reservations. She even visited a rancher in Colorado Springs who is using pigs to improve the health of the land.

Ahearn joins us to talk about her podcast series, and how these innovative cowgirls are leading the regenerative ranching movement across the West.

Colorado Edition is hosted and produced by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1).

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.  Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

