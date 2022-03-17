Colorado Edition: Fort Collins poet on feminist thought, climate movement; Paonia photographer documents his transition in photos

Poet and writer Camille Dungy is a professor in Colorado State University’s English program. She’s a contributing author to All We Can Save, a book that many Boulderites read recently as part of the Boulder Library’s “One Book One Boulder” program. The book is an anthology of writings at the intersection of the climate movement and feminist thought.

We spoke with Dungy in November about her contribution to the book, and what artists have to say about our changing climate.

Paonia, Colorado is a town of about 1,500 residents situated along the North Fork Valley in Delta County. It’s the kind of place where everyone knows each other, and personal news travels fast. High schooler Apollo Rodriquez knows this well. Last May, Rodriquez came out as transgender. During that time, he also had a summer internship with a photographer. Part of the internship included working on a month-long photo project. Rodriquez chose to document the earliest days of his transition in a photo essay that was published in High Country News.

We spoke with Rodriguez last November about that essay project, the reflective nature of self-portraiture, and what it’s like to come out as trans rural Colorado.

