Colorado Edition: Why legal settlements attempting to diversify policing forces haven't been effective

The focus of today’s episode: settlements for allegations of police misconduct that are centered around reforms to policing. The 11 largest cities in Northern Colorado have paid out $50 million over the past decade to settle 205 allegations of police brutality and other abuses of power. Many of these cases have slipped under the radar. Years before the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain , two families attempted to reform the Aurora police department through legal settlements.

But despite past promises to improve procedures and diversity within the department, a KUNC investigation into the data reveals there hasn’t been much progress toward these goals. Investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna shares what he uncovered in the process, including efforts to increase diversity among Aurora’s police.

We hear the second in de Yoanna's two-part series on settlements, and speak with him about his reporting.

