Colorado Edition: Frequent fires take a toll on weary residents; new gun laws rolled out at state Capitol

It’s been about a week since the NCAR Fire ignited in Boulder County, near the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Boulder fire officials announced today that the fire is now completely contained at 190 acres. That blaze came just three months after Colorado’s most destructive wildfire, the Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes in the communities of Superior and Louisville. And many weary residents are wondering if a year-round fire season is now the "new normal ."

Jezy Gray was one of about 19,000 people evacuated at the peak of the NCAR fire Saturday. He’s also the managing editor of the nonprofit Boulder Reporting Lab. Gray joined us to discuss the emotional impact these frequent fires are having on residents.

There were loud calls for gun reform in Colorado after a mass shooting at a Boulder supermarket last year. Lawmakers delivered on some of those requests, but other new laws are still in the works a year after the shooting. KUNC’s Scott Franz looked at the city’s ongoing recovery from the tragedy, as well as some new efforts launching this year to tackle gun violence.

And, a couple of events happening around the Front Range this weekend:

It’s Guitar Night Friday, April 1 at the King Center at CU Denver. Professor Sean McGowan will play, along with world-renowned guitarist Pierre Bensusan .

In Fort Collins, the ACT Human Rights Film Festival will feature thought-provoking documentary films and discussions through the weekend, with events at The Lyric and at CSU’s Lory Student Center.

