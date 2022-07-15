Colorado Edition: Monkeypox; Roe v. Wade reactions; mental health response programs

Thousands gathered in Boulder on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Moments of sadness, anger and hope filled Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall. KUNC’s Robyn Vincent was there.

Colorado has recorded 9 monkeypox cases over the last three months, but health officials are worried the virus could spread fast if unchecked. To learn more, KUNC’s Beau Baker spoke with Dr. Michelle Barron. Barron is the senior medical director of infection prevention and control with UC Health. You can find vaccine clinics, resources and the latest information from the state on monkeypox at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment website .

Every Tuesday, KUNC's Samantha Coetzee speaks with our colleagues over at the Colorado Sun about the local stories they're following. Earlier this week, she spoke with editor Larry Ryckman about the Uinta Railroad, Denver Public Schools, and potatoes.

A non-police response program in Denver is expanding with more funding and staffing. This comes as many local communities are trying to figure out how to better handle mental health-related emergencies. A new study focusing on the impact of Denver’s STAR program suggests it has reduced crime in the city. KUNC’s Beau Beaker spoke with reporter Leigh Paterson to learn more.

