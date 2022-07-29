Colorado Edition: Abortion attitudes in Weld; fixing smoke damage; queer people’s impact in NoCo

One month ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion.Some in Colorado are working to expand access, while others are trying to push back. KUNC’s Beau Baker spoke to reporter Leigh Paterson about efforts and attitudes in Weld County.

A wildfire tore through Superior in December, destroying hundreds of homes before the fires were extinguished the next day. But the fire left its fingerprints on homes all over town. Months later, residents whose homes were unscathed by the fire had a smoky taste and smell in their water. As KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, that required an expensive fix, the likes of which could be more common for towns and cities across the West.

The Northern Colorado Queer Memory Project was founded in 2021 to share the stories of LGBTQ+ people and the impact they’ve had on the region. KUNC’s Samantha Coetzee spoke with the project’s founder, Tom Dunn. He’s been studying queer history since 2005.

