Colorado Edition: Abortion attitudes in Weld; fixing smoke damage; queer people’s impact in NoCo

Published July 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM MDT
superior water reservoir smoke
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Fog hangs low over the reservoir at Superior, Colorado’s water treatment plant. Bits of charred grass and debris settled into the water during a wildfire, leaving a lingering smoky taste and smell.

One month ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion.Some in Colorado are working to expand access, while others are trying to push back. KUNC’s Beau Baker spoke to reporter Leigh Paterson about efforts and attitudes in Weld County.

A wildfire tore through Superior in December, destroying hundreds of homes before the fires were extinguished the next day. But the fire left its fingerprints on homes all over town. Months later, residents whose homes were unscathed by the fire had a smoky taste and smell in their water. As KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, that required an expensive fix, the likes of which could be more common for towns and cities across the West.

The Northern Colorado Queer Memory Project was founded in 2021 to share the stories of LGBTQ+ people and the impact they’ve had on the region. KUNC’s Samantha Coetzee spoke with the project’s founder, Tom Dunn. He’s been studying queer history since 2005.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat. 

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

Yoselin Meza Miranda
As a general assignment reporter, I stay on top of what is happening in our community and in our state. I make sure that my community in Northern Colorado can understand the information that I am delivering. I also host the weekend morning shows and love to connect with listeners with knowing that they are choosing our station for the latest news and weather conditions.
See stories by Yoselin Meza Miranda
