Colorado Edition: 5K’s first nonbinary winner; Lake Powell’s historic low; wheat farmer’s pest problem

Sports are often divided by gender: women or girls on one team, men or boys on another. Trans people face barriers to joining the team that matches their gender, and there are few options for people that aren’t one of the binary genders. This year, the FireKracker 5K in Fort Collins decided to do things differently. They offered participants the options to sign up as male, female, or nonbinary. KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda spoke with FireKracker 5K’s first nonbinary winner , Steph Campbell.

For decades the Colorado River filled Glen Canyon to the brim. That’s where Lake Powell is, the second-largest reservoir in the country. But climate change and overuse are causing the reservoir to decline to a new record low, leaving the water supply for tens of millions in the Southwest uncertain. To show us what Lake Powell looks like at this historic moment, KUNC’s Luke Runyon took a boat trip with longtime river runners. This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

Last fall, Colorado farmers planted more than 2 million acres of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest. But persistent drought is hurting Colorado’s crop. As KUNC’s Rae Solomon reports, a small, native bug has found a new home for its larva in that wheat , and that has become a huge problem for local growers.

A few years ago, as anti-immigrant rhetoric was rising across much of the country, the community of Aurora decided to go the other way. Officials there decided to do whatever they could to attract new immigrants to the city — and to support immigrants once they arrived. That effort began in 2015. Now we want to know: Is it working? What’s been the result? KUNC reporter and editor Stephanie Daniel has talked with immigrants about their experiences in Aurora — looking at what kinds of support community leaders put in place. And it’s all in the second season of her podcast, The Colorado Dream . KUNC’s Christina Shockley spoke to Stephanie, to learn more.

Newcomers Welcome: Arrival The Black immigrant population in Colorado is growing faster than anywhere else in the U.S. They come from Africa, the Caribbean and beyond, and many settle in Aurora, where about one in five residents is foreign born. A lot of them have overcome great challenges to emigrate here, including Salwa Mourtada Bamba. Listen • 25:30

