Colorado Edition: Desalination to water the West; Yuma County Fair’s focus on farmers

Featured Segments

For users of the Colorado River, all signs are pointing to a future where they get less water. But cutting back is hard work. That makes finding a new source for the regions, cities and farms a seductive proposition — even if it is expensive and energy-intensive. From KUNC, Alex Hager has more on the tradeoffs that come with turning the ocean into drinking water. This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced and distributed by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

It’s county fair season, and things are getting back to normal this third summer of the pandemic. In the coming weeks Lincoln and Routt counties, among others, will have their fairs, and it all builds up to the state fair at the end of this month in Pueblo. KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter Rae Solomon went to the Yuma County Fair, where the focus is on the farm and future farmers.

Credits

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions .

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.