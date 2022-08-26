Colorado Edition: Indigenous water management; deep rattlesnake lore; ‘Spin Me Round’ review

Featured Segments

The seven western states in the Colorado River Basin are still looking for a way to conserve an unprecedented amount of water after failing to meet a federal deadline for a plan . The river’s two largest reservoirs are approaching critically low levels .

Native people have lived in the Southwest for thousands of years and have traditional ways to manage water that worked for them. When settlers arrived, they up-ended that system. Now, with so much pressure to find a solution, tribes in the Colorado River Basin are trying to elevate indigenous approaches to water management . Megan Myscofski from Arizona Public Media reports on how one tribe is doing that.

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by Arizona Public Media, and supported by the Walton Family Foundation. You can hear more about this story and other Southwestern water issues on the AZMP podcast Tapped.

People have always feared the unknown. That fear transforms some animals into monsters in our minds, like sharks in the ocean — or rattlesnakes in the West. But just how evil can an animal be? The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck set out to learn more about those villain-ized snakes.

If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, you can call the Poison Helpline at 1-800-222-1222 or visit poisonhelp.org . This story is part of the Mountain West News Bureau , a regional reporting collaboration, of which KUNC is a member.

Every week, KUNC gets an update from our colleagues at the Colorado Sun to see what stories they’re covering. This week KUNC’s Beau Baker spoke with Colorado Sun editor and co-founder Larry Ryckman about forever chemicals, wild mushrooms, and more.

The new movie Spin Me Round tells a story about a young restaurant manager sent to Italy by her company, only to find something other than food education. For KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz, the picture lies somewhere between comedy and horror, but not even the filmmakers seem to know where .

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!