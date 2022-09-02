Colorado Edition: Veteran outreach; bear encounters; student loan forgiveness; Ethiopian coffee ceremonies

Featured Segments

This week, the Veterans Community Project of Longmont launched a brand new mobile outreach unit. The van will connect veterans experiencing homelessness in rural parts of northern Colorado with resources like transportation and temporary housing. KUNC’s Beau Beaker spoke to the project's executive director, Jennifer Seybold, about the mobile unit and efforts to aid unhoused veterans in our region.

Around here, it’s not unusual for a bear to wander into a neighborhood, especially as we head into fall. That can be dangerous – for the residents and bears. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey reports on a community looking to reduce these encounters.

Last week President Joe Biden announced a sweeping student loan forgiveness plan that would erase up to $20,000 of debt for many borrowers. To learn more about how this debt forgiveness plan will impact Coloradans, we spoke with Jason Gonzales from Chalkbeat Colorado. He reports on higher education and has been covering the student debt crisis.

The Colorado Dream podcast from KUNC shares the stories of Coloradans who are overcoming obstacles to create a better life for themselves and their families in an effort to achieve the American Dream. Hosted by Stephanie Daniel, the latest season, called “Newcomers Welcome”, explores the Black immigrant experience in Colorado as told through the eyes of one African immigrant and Aurora, as the city - and its residents - strive to become an inclusive home for all.

In this bonus episode, Stephanie profiles an Ethiopian immigrant who loves to share a piece of her culture with others.

