© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: ‘Newcomers Welcome’ episode 4

Published September 7, 2022 at 9:22 AM MDT
Mariem Dia, born in Senegal, West Africa, sits at a table with a variety of handouts and materials for immigrants. Her black face mask is pulled down and she smiles, her black hair in tightly coiled dreadlocks.
Stephanie Daniel
/
KUNC
Mariem Dia, born in Senegal, West Africa and raised in Colorado, has dual citizenship. She loves the 90s, to watch basketball and work on her small makeup business, Mariem’s Magnifique Collections.

On this special episode of Colorado Edition, we highlight the new season of The Colorado Dream podcast called “Newcomers Welcome.” The series explores the Black immigrant experience in Colorado as told through the eyes of one African immigrant and Aurora, as the city - and its residents - strive to become an inclusive home for all.

Featured Segment - Episode four of The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome. 

The Black immigrant population in Colorado is growing faster than anywhere else in the U.S. They come from Africa, the Caribbean and beyond and many settle in Aurora, where about one in five residents is foreign born. What does it mean for these immigrants, and their kids, to be Black in America?

“There's a tension between the African immigrant and the Black community. Why? Because of misconception and assumption from both (parties).” said Papa Dai, founder and president of African Leadership Group. “So for me, coming together, being united as Black, as African immigrant, as African in the Diaspora, however you want to identify yourself, it's a must and it's time.”

Fabrice Kombo, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo, poses with his wife Danielle Young Kombo, He is tall, with short black hair, while is wife has shoulder-length straight hair and a colorful dress.
Stephanie Daniel
/
KUNC
The Colorado Dream
Newcomers Welcome: Identity
Stephanie Daniel
The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome episode four examines the relationship between Black African immigrants and African Americans. It also shares how Salwa Mourtada Bamba and other Black immigrants in Aurora identify themselves.

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome episode four examines the relationship between Black African immigrants and African Americans. It also shares how Salwa Mourtada Bamba and other Black immigrants in Aurora identify themselves.

“I am Black and proud,” Bamba said. “Yes, it's undeniable.”

Credits

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat. 

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
See stories by Stephanie Daniel
Related Content
Load More