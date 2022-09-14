Colorado Edition: ‘Newcomers Welcome’ episode 5

Featured Segment - Episode five of The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome.

Aurora is home to immigrants and refugees from around the world. To help them succeed, the city created an integration plan, one of the first local governments in the country to do so. Aurora has made a conscious decision to welcome foriegn-born residents but should the city get all the credit for embracing newcomers?

“I think it just happens to be the city that people were relocated to,” said Mathew Mengesha, a policy advocate who works on city and state level policies that support the successful integration of immigrant and refugee communities. “Like it more so had to do with the affordability of Aurora, in my opinion, than it had to do with Aurora wanting immigrants and refugees in their city.”

