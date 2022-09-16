Colorado Edition: Mushroom scientists, recycling wastewater, Oath Keepers, and a Telluride Film Festival recap

Featured Segments

Mushroom science: Despite ongoing drought in parts of Colorado, it was a wet August in the mountains, and heavy rains brought an abundance of wild mushrooms — including some new to science. As KUNC’s Rae Solomon reports, novel mushroom species are more common than you might think. And a lot of them are found by citizen scientists.

Creatively re-using water: The Colorado River is drying up, and major cities in the West that depend on it are scrambling to boost their water supplies and keep taps flowing. Climate change is already cutting into the amount the river gets from Mother Nature, which means some cities need to reuse the water they already have. KUNC’s Alex Hager has more.

Oath Keepers members: Last week, the Anti-Defamation League released a report identifying law enforcement and elected officials on a leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers. The ADL identified nearly two dozen Colorado elected officials, law enforcement officers and military members on the list. The report has raised concerns about the presence of law enforcement and military in extremist anti-government groups. Joining us to talk about this is Jessica Reaves, the Editorial Director with the ADL’s Center on Extremism.

Telluride Film Festival recap: The Telluride Film Festival, which takes place each year over Labor Day weekend is unusual in several ways – its remote location, its downplaying of celebrity and its short length. KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz teaches film at CU-Denver. He says Telluride gives equal respect to films of the past and the present.

You can hear Howie on Friday afternoons on KUNC

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling.

