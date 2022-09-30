Colorado Edition: Climate change and the economy; the norovirus outbreak in the Grand Canyon; and a Colorado Sun recap

Climate change and the economy: Climate change and the economy are becoming more and more inseparable. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, climate-related disasters have caused an average of $3 billion in damage in Colorado over the last several years.

Some view transitioning to a greener economy as meeting climate priorities and saving money. KUNC’s Beau Baker spoke with Bob Keefe, executive director of the advocacy group, Environmental Entrepreneurs and author of Climatenomics: Washington, Wall Street and the Economic Battle to Save Our Planet.

Norovirus outbreak in the Grand Canyon: Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise shops and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with nausea and vomiting. As KUNC’s Luke Runyon reports, the virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon.

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

The CDC is looking into a stomach bug outbreak at the Grand Canyon Listen • 3:44

The Colorado Sun Roundup: We touched base this week with our colleagues at the Colorado Sun to learn more about the news they’re covering. Reporter Michael Booth spoke with KUNC’s Beau Baker about State Representative Tracey Bernett facing questions about her residency, universal pre-school and updates on the state fish.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

Credits

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital editor Megan Manata.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!