Colorado Edition: Assessing wildfire risk; helping first-generation college students; 'Rocky Mountain High'

Evacuating in an emergency: As the threat of wildfire grows in Colorado, so does the likelihood of mass evacuations. Perhaps no one knows this better than the survivors of last year’s Marshall Fire. In the first part of KUNC’s new series Fire Risk, Brittany Cronin reports on how the Marshall Fire has prompted changes to how these communities evacuate.

Building fire-resistant homes: Homeowners in Boulder County are finally starting to rebuild, nine months after the Marshall Fire devastated the area. Many residents are constructing their new homes using fire-resistant techniques. In the second installment of our three-part series, Fire Risk, which focuses on how Northern Colorado communities are adapting to the threat, KUNC’s Leigh Paterson reports on the effort to build fire-safe homes.

Making existing homes less fire-prone: While some fire-impacted communities in Northern Colorado rebuild their homes, other residents are thinking about how they can make their existing homes more fire resistant. In the final installment of our series Fire Risk, Leigh Paterson joins KUNC’s Desmond O’Boyle to talk about low-cost improvements.

Helping first-generation college students: Being a first-generation college student can be challenging. For a lot of them, the main concerns are not having enough money for tuition, lack of support and even language barriers. Yahaira Hernandez, a senior at the University of Colorado Denver, is a first-generation student who is using social media to help other students like her succeed.

John Denver's Rocky Mountain anthem: It started as a song about the beauty of the mountains – and became an anthem for our region. John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High” turns 50 years old in October. KUNC’s Emma VandenEinde explains the legacy of his life and his music.

Many organizations are holding tributes to Denver, as it is also 25 years since he passed away. A John Denver Celebration will be held in Aspen from October 5-12.

