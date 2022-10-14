Colorado Edition: Interviewing U.S. Senate race candidates; Yuma high school teacher unites community

Featured Segments

Interview with Joe O’Dea: State capitol reporter Lucas Brady Woods spoke with Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea about his platform, which includes shrinking government and limited access to abortion. He also says he would vote to codify same-sex marriage.

Interview with Sen. Michael Bennet: Woods also spoke with the incumbent candidate, Sen. Michael Bennet. His platform includes expanding tax benefits for parents, increasing transparency in healthcare and getting special interests out of American politics.

Yuma County Music Teacher: In the midst of endless cornfields in Yuma, high school music teacher Robert Zahller has carved out a special place in the Yuma High School music program. Small and rural communities reporter Rae Solomon tells the story.

This story is part of the “America Amplified” initiative. America Amplified is a national public media collaboration focused on community engagement reporting.

