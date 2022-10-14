© 2022
NPR for Northern Colorado
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Interviewing U.S. Senate race candidates; Yuma high school teacher unites community

Published October 14, 2022 at 2:34 PM MDT
On this Colorado Edition election special, we speak with the U.S. Senate candidates Joe O’Dea and incumbent Michael Bennet. Then we head to Yuma to hear about a charismatic music teacher uniting his community through music.

Featured Segments

Interview with Joe O’Dea: State capitol reporter Lucas Brady Woods spoke with Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea about his platform, which includes shrinking government and limited access to abortion. He also says he would vote to codify same-sex marriage.

Interview with Sen. Michael Bennet: Woods also spoke with the incumbent candidate, Sen. Michael Bennet. His platform includes expanding tax benefits for parents, increasing transparency in healthcare and getting special interests out of American politics.

Yuma County Music Teacher: In the midst of endless cornfields in Yuma, high school music teacher Robert Zahller has carved out a special place in the Yuma High School music program. Small and rural communities reporter Rae Solomon tells the story.

This story is part of the “America Amplified” initiative. America Amplified is a national public media collaboration focused on community engagement reporting. 

Culture & Identity
'Instead of a class, he wants us to be family.' Yuma High band makes music with a coda of community
Rae Solomon
In the midsts of endless cornfields in Yuma, high school music teacher Robert Zahller has carved out a special place in the Yuma High School music program.

Credits

Colorado Edition is hosted by Lucas Brady Woods and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat. 

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition Midterm Election 2022
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Statehouse Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the Colorado State Capitol. I cover the legislature, the governor, and government agencies.
