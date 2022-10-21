Colorado Edition: What to expect on your 2022 midterm election ballot; Colorado’s gubernatorial race

What to expect on your ballots: Ballots for the November election are hitting mailboxes this week, and there’s a lot at stake. Not only will Coloradans decide who will represent them in Congress and at the state House, but there are also 11 statewide questions that could affect everything from how much people pay in taxes to where they can buy wine.

Colorado’s gubernatorial race — Heidi Ganahl: Colorado’s governor ticket is expected to be one of the most heated races on the ballot. Republican Heidi Ganahl is hoping to replace incumbent Jared Polis in the governor’s mansion. She said Polis is not doing enough to move the state forward. Here’s what she said she would do differently.

Colorado’s gubernatorial race — Jared Polis: Gov. Polis has been busy crisscrossing the statem toting his record over the last for years — namely his administration’s delivery of free full-day kindergarten and his leadership through the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what he said about his vision for a second term.

