Colorado Edition: Green roofs, a tap water taste test and pedometers on dairy cows

Green Rooves: A researcher in our region is looking at a new way to grow vegetables and flowers at home, but as KUNC’s Emma VandenEinde reports, it might be more difficult than anticipated.

Tap Water Taste Test: There’s nothing quite as refreshing as a cold glass of water straight from the tap — but it takes a lot of work to make your water clean and tasty.

City water providers from all over the Mountain West put their supplies to the test at a recent event in Colorado. KUNC’s Alex Hager was invited to judge.

This story is a part of ongoing coverage of water in the West, produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

A study into the health activity of dairy cattle: A research team at Colorado State University is using pedometers to monitor the activity of dairy cattle. The goal is to improve milk quality while maintaining a cost-effective solution for local farmers.

Heading the study is CSU’s Department of Animal Science, Associate Professor Dr. Pablo Pineda. KUNC’s Yoselin Meza-Miranda spoke with him to learn more about the research.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital editor Megan Manata.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

