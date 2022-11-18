Colorado Edition: Midterm election debrief and the fight to preserve one of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants

Midterm Election Debrief: The midterm elections were held just last week. KUNC’s Statehouse Reporter Lucas Brady Woods talks about the results and how things shook out post-election.

Pobre Pancho’s: One of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants — Pobre Pancho’s — closed last spring. The owner wants to sell the property to a fast food chain planning to knock the building down.

But reporter Mickey Capper says the family who ran the restaurant for decades is now fighting to preserve the building and its history.

