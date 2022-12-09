Colorado Edition: Next steps for 'magic mushrooms', and no return home for some Marshall Fire survivors

Featured Segments

Psilocybin's next steps: Proposition 122 was one of the ballot measures approved by voters last month. It decriminalizes the psychedelic substance psilocybin for personal use and mental health treatment. But as KUNC's Lucas Brady Woods reports, Coloradans won't see clinics offering psychedelics quite yet.

No return for some Marshall Fire survivors: It's been nearly one year since the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County.

However, there's another group of affected homeowners — their houses are still standing, yet they don't feel safe returning home due to issues such as smoke damage.

The story is a collaboration between students at the CU Boulder Center for Environmental Journalism, the Boulder Reporting Lab, and KUNC. We spoke with CU Boulder student Zain Iqbal about their team effort.

