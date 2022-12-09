© 2022
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Next steps for 'magic mushrooms', and no return home for some Marshall Fire survivors

Published December 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST
Schrader_Home_Inside.jpg
Robyn Vincent
/
KUNC
Inside the Schraders' home garbage bags and boxes line the walls containing the Schraders' possessions, which are contaminated with smoke damage. The Schraders have been in a back-and-forth with insurance about the remediation of their belongings.

Featured Segments

Psilocybin's next steps: Proposition 122 was one of the ballot measures approved by voters last month. It decriminalizes the psychedelic substance psilocybin for personal use and mental health treatment. But as KUNC's Lucas Brady Woods reports, Coloradans won't see clinics offering psychedelics quite yet.

No return for some Marshall Fire survivors: It's been nearly one year since the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County.

However, there's another group of affected homeowners — their houses are still standing, yet they don't feel safe returning home due to issues such as smoke damage.

The story is a collaboration between students at the CU Boulder Center for Environmental Journalism, the Boulder Reporting Lab, and KUNC. We spoke with CU Boulder student Zain Iqbal about their team effort.

Credits

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital editor Megan Manata. 

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Tags
KUNC's Colorado Edition MushroomsMarshall Fire
Yoselin Meza Miranda
As a general assignment reporter, I stay on top of what is happening in our community and in our state. I make sure that my community in Northern Colorado can understand the information that I am delivering. I also host Colorado Edition and love to connect with listeners with knowing that they are choosing our station for the latest news and weather conditions.
