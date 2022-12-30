Colorado Edition 2022 Highlights: Recovery residence, norovirus in the Grand Canyon and John Denver

Featured Segments

Recovery residence: Early in the year, KUNC’s Stephanie Daniel visited a Greeley home where a small group of women are supporting each other to stay substance-free. They call it a “recovery residence.”

And as Stephanie reported, they’re growing in numbers as more people choose to live in substance-free environments.

This story was produced in February.

Grand Canyon norovirus: KUNC’s Luke Runyon leads our Water Desk coverage. In September, he brought us this story about a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and buffets — the norovirus.

The virus can sicken people for days with nausea and vomiting. Runyon reported that the virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in unexpected places, such as the Grand Canyon.

This story originally aired in September. It’s part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

John Denver: There was one story we couldn’t pass up in this Colorado Edition episode of memorable stories.

This past October marked 50 years since John Denver released “Rocky Mountain High.” KUNC’s Emma VandenEinde explains the legacy of his life and his music.

Emma first reported this story in October.

Credits

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital editor Megan Manata.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

