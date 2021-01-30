Cardinals To Acquire Arenado From Rockies

You can put to rest those persistent trade rumors involving Nolan Arenado. The trade is almost finalized.

A person familiar with the swap tells The Associated Press that the Colorado Rockies would send Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals. The person says Colorado would pay St. Louis a large amount of cash as part of the trade, and Major League Baseball must approve a cash transaction of more than $1 million.

The eight-time Gold Glove third baseman has hit .293 with an .890 OPS over eight seasons, averaging 35 home runs and 114 RBIs per 162 games. Aided in part by hitter-friendly Coors Field, he’s led the National League in home runs three times and topped the majors in RBIs twice.

Arenado slumped during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .253 with eight home runs and a .738 OPS over 48 games.

Arenado is owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons. The source says Arenado may restructure his contract as part of a trade, which could require approval of the players’ association.

