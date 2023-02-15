© 2023
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station News

KUNC News launches development of new daily show, Colorado Edition podcast goes on hiatus

KUNC | By Michael Arnold
Published February 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM MST
Colorado Edition logo

KUNC News, NPR for Northern Colorado, is proud to announce the development of a new daily program and the temporary hiatus of its podcast, Colorado Edition. The new show will offer the same high-quality reporting and insightful interviews that KUNC is known for, while also featuring fresh perspectives from local voices and expert guests.

As part of its commitment to keeping listeners informed and engaged in their community, the new daily program will be available as a podcast and a daily radio segment during key drive time hours starting this summer. As a podcast, it will allow for KUNC News programming to reach listeners who prefer an on-demand listening experience. KUNC plans to share more details about the new program as it develops and will be airing pilot broadcasts for feedback.

During the hiatus of the weekly podcast, listeners can still access KUNC News' award-winning reporting on newscasts and through its Morning Edition and All Things Considered programs. KUNC's talented hosts, Nikole Robinson Carroll and Mike Lyle will continue to bring important newsmakers to the forefront through interviews as part of these programs. All KUNC's stories can also be read and listened to on KUNC.org.

KUNC News provides its audience with the most comprehensive and trustworthy news coverage, and the new daily program is just the latest step in that mission. Stay tuned for more information.

Station News
Michael Arnold
In my position, I oversee all content on KUNC and the Colorado Sound and find ways to reach more people with the work we do. I work with the reporters, hosts, producers and editors at Community Radio of Northern Colorado to improve our work and make it appealing to you.
See stories by Michael Arnold