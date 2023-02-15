KUNC News launches development of new daily show, Colorado Edition podcast goes on hiatus

KUNC News, NPR for Northern Colorado, is proud to announce the development of a new daily program and the temporary hiatus of its podcast, Colorado Edition. The new show will offer the same high-quality reporting and insightful interviews that KUNC is known for, while also featuring fresh perspectives from local voices and expert guests.

As part of its commitment to keeping listeners informed and engaged in their community, the new daily program will be available as a podcast and a daily radio segment during key drive time hours starting this summer. As a podcast, it will allow for KUNC News programming to reach listeners who prefer an on-demand listening experience. KUNC plans to share more details about the new program as it develops and will be airing pilot broadcasts for feedback.

During the hiatus of the weekly podcast, listeners can still access KUNC News' award-winning reporting on newscasts and through its Morning Edition and All Things Considered programs. KUNC's talented hosts, Nikole Robinson Carroll and Mike Lyle will continue to bring important newsmakers to the forefront through interviews as part of these programs. All KUNC's stories can also be read and listened to on KUNC.org.

KUNC News provides its audience with the most comprehensive and trustworthy news coverage, and the new daily program is just the latest step in that mission. Stay tuned for more information.