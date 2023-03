Oscars season is here! Maybe you're determined to win your office Oscars pool -- or maybe you just need some help catching up on the Everything Everywhere All At Once of it all.

Join NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour for the essential Oscars preview, from the breakout stars to the performances that broke our hearts.

Hear the Oscars special Saturday, March 11 at 4:00 p.m. on KUNC. Listen on the air, or right here on our website.