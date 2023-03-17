Applications open for KUNC and The Colorado Sound’s Community Advisory Council

We have openings on our volunteer advisory council. The Community Advisory Council (CAC) for Community Radio for Northern Colorado (CRNC), which operates KUNC and The Colorado Sound, meets four times a year to ensure that the station is meeting the educational and cultural needs of the communities it serves.

CAC members must attend four quarterly meetings (three are virtual and one is in person). CAC members advise KUNC on community issues and provide feedback on our programming.