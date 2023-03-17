Applications open for KUNC and The Colorado Sound’s Community Advisory Council
We have openings on our volunteer advisory council. The Community Advisory Council (CAC) for Community Radio for Northern Colorado (CRNC), which operates KUNC and The Colorado Sound, meets four times a year to ensure that the station is meeting the educational and cultural needs of the communities it serves.
CAC members must attend four quarterly meetings (three are virtual and one is in person). CAC members advise KUNC on community issues and provide feedback on our programming.
The CAC is composed of members who are representative of the diverse needs and interests of the community, including factors such as ethnicity, economic variation, gender, political preferences, age, and geography. We’re also interested in people who listen to both KUNC and the Colorado Sound. If you're interested in finding out how to serve on the council, email us at cac@kunc.org