Station News

Applications open for KUNC and The Colorado Sound’s Community Advisory Council

KUNC | By Michael Arnold
Published March 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM MDT
Community Radio for Northern Colorado - Community Advisory Council

We have openings on our volunteer advisory council. The Community Advisory Council (CAC) for Community Radio for Northern Colorado (CRNC), which operates KUNC and The Colorado Sound, meets four times a year to ensure that the station is meeting the educational and cultural needs of the communities it serves.

CAC members must attend four quarterly meetings (three are virtual and one is in person). CAC members advise KUNC on community issues and provide feedback on our programming.

The CAC is composed of members who are representative of the diverse needs and interests of the community, including factors such as ethnicity, economic variation, gender, political preferences, age, and geography. We’re also interested in people who listen to both KUNC and the Colorado Sound. If you're interested in finding out how to serve on the council, email us at cac@kunc.org

Michael Arnold
In my position, I oversee all content on KUNC and the Colorado Sound and find ways to reach more people with the work we do. I work with the reporters, hosts, producers and editors at Community Radio of Northern Colorado to improve our work and make it appealing to you.
See stories by Michael Arnold