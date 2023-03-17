CBC Radio’s Q with Tom Power joins KUNC’s schedule on April 3

We are excited to announce that we will be adding the program Q with Tom Power from CBC Radio to our daily schedule on weekdays at 2:00 pm on April 3, replacing an hour of All Things Considered.

Q with Tom Power is an acclaimed interview program from CBC Radio in Canada. Host Tom Power sits down with the artists, writers, actors, and musicians who define our time. With a track record for interviewing artists on the cusp of stardom, Q with Tom Power provides a unique opportunity to hear your favorite artists in a conversational setting.

We will also move the 5:30 pm airing of Marketplace to 6:30 pm. This change will allow for All Things Considered to be heard from 3:30 to 6:30 pm on afternoons, providing our listeners with even more in-depth news coverage and analysis from NPR and the KUNC Newsroom.

We hope you enjoy this exciting addition to our schedule and look forward to hearing your feedback at cac@kunc.org.