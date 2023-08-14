New programs coming to KUNC weekends starting August 26

We’ve excited to announce new programming changes at KUNC! Starting August 26, we are adding four programs to our weekend lineup, and some shows are being shuffled around.

Click here to download a PDF of the full programming schedule »

Shows we’re adding on Saturday:

We’re so excited to be adding Unreserved from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Hosted by Rosanna Deerchild, Unreserved is a radio space for Indigenous voices. It focuses on the culture, issues, history, and stories of the Indigenous people of North America. KUNC is dedicated to diverse programming, and we’re excited to share the voices of Native people with our listening audience in Northern Colorado.

We’re also adding Live Wire with Luke Burbank. Live Wire is a variety show that includes elements of standup comedy, guest interviews, and sometimes musical performances. Live Wire on KUNC is a show meant to bring some levity and fun to Saturdays. Luke has worked with various public radio shows including Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me and This American Life.

Programming coming to Sunday:

After Weekend Edition, KUNC will air Left, Right & Center with host David Green. It’s a political discussion show that includes a rotating panel discussion with guests from across the political spectrum. The show’s goal is to provide “a civilized yet provocative antidote to the self-contained opinion bubbles that dominate political debate.” We’re hopeful Left, Right, and Center is a stimulating audio experience for those Sunday morning news discussion type of person.

KUNC is proud to announce the addition of Chris K’s Colorado Playlist on Sunday evenings. KUNC’s sister station, the 105.5, The Colorado Sound already airs the Colorado Playlist. Now, Chris K brings his musical knowledge and broadcast of local Colorado bands to KUNC’s airwaves. He originally called the show, The Colorado Sound. But in 2016 KJAC assumed that name, and he changed his show to The Colorado Playlist. The Colorado Playlist focuses on musicians and artists across Colorado, including history and context for the Centennial State’s local music scene.

In addition to the shows we’re adding, lots of shows are being shuffled into new time slots. Most aren’t going away, just moving around. Don’t worry, you can still hear Weekend Edition from 6:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. All Things Considered remains at 4:00 p.m. and Wait Wait Don’t tell Me is still on Saturday mornings at 10:00 a.m., right after Weekend Edition Saturday.

