KUNC reporter talks clean energy transition with former Gov. Bill Ritter

When: Tuesday, October 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom, Colorado State University, 1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins

About Bill Ritter: Bill Ritter, Jr. is the founder and director of the Center for the New Energy Economy (CNEE) at Colorado State University, which launched on February 1, 2011.

Governor Bill Ritter was elected Colorado’s 41st Governor in 2006 and was the District Attorney of Denver from 1993-2005. During his four-year term as Governor, Ritter established Colorado as a national and international leader in clean energy by building a New Energy Economy. After leaving the Governor’s Office, Ritter founded the Center for the New Energy Economy at Colorado State University, which works with state and federal policymakers to create clean energy policy throughout the country. Governor Ritter authored a book that was published in 2016 entitled, Powering Forward – What Everyone Should Know About America’s Energy Revolution.

Governor Ritter was formerly the chair of the Board of Directors of the Energy Foundation and currently serves on the board of The Climate Group American and the Board of Trustees of The Nature Conservancy. Ritter is a member of Blackhorn Venture Capital and serves as an advisor to Green Alpha and Project Canary, among others. Ritter earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Colorado State University (1978) and his law degree from the University of Colorado (1981). With his wife Jeannie, he operated a food distribution and nutrition center in Zambia.

About The Center for the New Energy Economy: Founded in 2011 as a department of Colorado State University, the Center for the New Energy Economy (CNEE) is an initiative led by Colorado’s 41st Governor, Bill Ritter, Jr., assisted by a team of energy and environmental policy experts. Working directly with governors, legislators, regulators, utilities, and communities by providing technical and strategic assistance, CNEE helps energy policy leaders create policies that facilitate a just and equitable transition to a clean energy economy.